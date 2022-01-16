SG Americas Securities LLC Takes $490,000 Position in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRON) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 23,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $490,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of KRON. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 45.1% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 60.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Kronos Bio by 213.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,184 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $189,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Kronos Bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,000. 66.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Kronos Bio news, CEO Norbert W. Bischofberger bought 14,356 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $173,564.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jorge Dimartino sold 16,402 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.37, for a total transaction of $202,892.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

KRON stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Kronos Bio, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.96 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.51. The stock has a market cap of $601.82 million, a P/E ratio of -4.60 and a beta of 1.02.

Kronos Bio (NASDAQ:KRON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.01) by $0.40. On average, equities analysts predict that Kronos Bio, Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current year.

KRON has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Kronos Bio in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kronos Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Kronos Bio from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Kronos Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel cancer therapeutics. The company's product engine focuses on dysregulated transcription factors and the transcriptional regulatory networks that drive oncogenic activity. Its lead product candidate is entospletinib (ENTO), is an orally administered, selective spleen tyrosine kinase inhibitor for acute myeloid leukemia patients.

