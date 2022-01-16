SG Americas Securities LLC Makes New Investment in Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home, Inc. (NYSE:VVNT) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 55,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $526,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVNT. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $1,773,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its position in Vivint Smart Home by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivint Smart Home during the 2nd quarter worth $154,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Vivint Smart Home by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 59,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on VVNT. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Imperial Capital raised shares of Vivint Smart Home from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Vivint Smart Home in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vivint Smart Home from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Vivint Smart Home from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vivint Smart Home has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.29.

Vivint Smart Home stock opened at $7.85 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 0.62. Vivint Smart Home, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.11 and a 12-month high of $24.17. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.97.

Vivint Smart Home (NYSE:VVNT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $386.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $355.23 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vivint Smart Home, Inc. will post -1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Vivint Smart Home

Vivint Smart Home, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the sale, installation, servicing, and monitoring of smart home and security systems primarily in the United States and Canada. The company's smart home platform includes cloud-enabled smart home operating systems; Vivint Assist, an AI-driven smart home automation and assistance software; software-enabled smart home devices; and tech-enabled services to educate, manage, and support the smart home.

