SG Americas Securities LLC Invests $529,000 in National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK)

SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Presto Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NPK) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $529,000. SG Americas Securities LLC owned 0.09% of National Presto Industries as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NPK. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 26.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 86,750.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,737 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Presto Industries in the second quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 7.8% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,057 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.74% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut National Presto Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of NPK opened at $87.55 on Friday. National Presto Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $78.33 and a one year high of $117.87. The company has a market cap of $616.35 million, a P/E ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.53.

National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The conglomerate reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The business had revenue of $87.23 million during the quarter.

About National Presto Industries

National Presto Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of housewares, small appliances, defense and absorbent products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares/Small Appliances, Defense Products and Safety. The Housewares/Small Appliance segment distributes pressure cookers and canners, kitchen electrics and comfort appliances.

