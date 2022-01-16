SG Americas Securities LLC Has $508,000 Holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW)

SG Americas Securities LLC decreased its holdings in WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,914 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in WW International were worth $508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WW International by 8.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 902,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,626,000 after purchasing an additional 70,032 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 1.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 72,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of WW International by 31.3% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 53,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $983,000 after purchasing an additional 12,831 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in WW International by 7.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 50,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,822,000 after acquiring an additional 3,441 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in WW International by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 42,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. 92.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WW opened at $14.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $17.27 and its 200 day moving average is $21.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.18 million, a PE ratio of 20.39 and a beta of 1.56. WW International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.80 and a fifty-two week high of $41.13.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.08). WW International had a negative return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $293.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $314.77 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. WW International’s revenue was down 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WW International, Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on WW shares. Craig Hallum cut shares of WW International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $40.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of WW International in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of WW International from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.88.

About WW International

WW International, Inc engages in the provision of weight management services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, United Kingdom, Continental Europe and Other. The North America segment consists of United States and Canada Company-owned operations. The United Kingdom segment includes United Kingdom Company-owned operations.

