SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Holdings in Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) by 39.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,740 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Brigham Minerals were worth $528,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MNRL. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $224,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 111,563.6% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 12,272 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 20.1% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,000 after buying an additional 2,349 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Brigham Minerals in the second quarter worth $301,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Brigham Minerals by 4.3% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 22,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $523,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director W Howard Keenan, Jr. sold 7,871 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.07, for a total value of $181,583.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,224 shares of company stock valued at $2,083,964 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MNRL opened at $22.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.34, a current ratio of 5.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Brigham Minerals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.80 and a 1-year high of $25.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -204.80 and a beta of 2.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.63.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.03. Brigham Minerals had a return on equity of 5.94% and a net margin of 0.29%. The firm had revenue of $41.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Brigham Minerals, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,454.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Brigham Minerals from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Brigham Minerals from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Brigham Minerals from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on Brigham Minerals from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Brigham Minerals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.38.

Brigham Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition and managing a a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests. Its portfolio include basins in the United States, which comprises Permian Basin in Texas and New Mexico; the SCOOP and STACK plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the DJ Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

