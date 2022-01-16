SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 3,131 Shares of Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG) by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 134,816 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,131 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Transocean were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 7.0% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 45,825 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 33.3% in the second quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 13,797 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 3,447 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 11.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 40,967 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 25.9% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares during the period. Finally, LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Transocean by 31.2% in the third quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 21,028 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. 48.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Transocean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.40.

Shares of RIG opened at $3.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.14 and its 200 day moving average is $3.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.97 and a beta of 3.30. Transocean Ltd. has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $659.16 million. Transocean had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

About Transocean

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

