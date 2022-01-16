SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 11,302 Shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:DFIN) by 362.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,417 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Donnelley Financial Solutions were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFIN. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $412,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $771,000. Harvest Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $278,000. Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Donnelley Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $585,000. 90.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DFIN opened at $40.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.42. Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.13 and a 1-year high of $52.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Donnelley Financial Solutions (NYSE:DFIN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.58. Donnelley Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 28.11% and a net margin of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $206.30 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Donnelley Financial Solutions news, insider Eric J. Johnson sold 16,220 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total transaction of $808,567.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Craig Clay sold 19,073 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.44, for a total value of $904,823.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,293 shares of company stock worth $3,422,090. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DFIN. Zacks Investment Research lowered Donnelley Financial Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley upped their target price on Donnelley Financial Solutions from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

Donnelley Financial Solutions Profile

Donnelley Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of compliance and technology solutions. It operates through the United States and International segments. The United States segment comprises capital markets, investment markets, and language solutions and other. The International segment focuses on working with international investment market clients on capital market offerings and regulatory compliance related activities within the United States.

