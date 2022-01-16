SG Americas Securities LLC Boosts Holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) by 28.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,254 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 727 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Ascendis Pharma A/S were worth $519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ASND. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 646 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 658 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the 2nd quarter valued at $269,000.

Shares of NASDAQ ASND opened at $122.96 on Friday. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 52 week low of $109.36 and a 52 week high of $178.71. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.22 and a beta of 0.72.

Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.47) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.60) by $1.13. Ascendis Pharma A/S had a negative net margin of 12,211.21% and a negative return on equity of 50.72%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($2.70) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -8.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ASND shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $176.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen started coverage on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ascendis Pharma A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $178.67.

About Ascendis Pharma A/S

Ascendis Pharma A/S is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug candidates. It specializes on its TransCon technologies to create prodrugs that provide for the predictable and sustained release of an unmodified parent drug. The company was founded by Jan Moller Mikkelsen, Dirk Vetter, and Harald Rau in September 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.

