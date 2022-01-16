Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SQZZF opened at $3.35 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.

About Serica Energy

Serica Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It has exploration and development activities based in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Namibia and Morocco, and an economic interest in an oilfield offshore Norway. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

