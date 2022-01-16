Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) Short Interest Down 80.0% in December

Serica Energy plc (OTCMKTS:SQZZF) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 80.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:SQZZF opened at $3.35 on Friday. Serica Energy has a 12 month low of $1.11 and a 12 month high of $3.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42.
About Serica Energy
