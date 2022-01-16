SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) versus Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) Critical Contrast

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) and Lion Group (NASDAQ:LGHL) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares SEI Investments and Lion Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SEI Investments $1.68 billion 5.19 $447.29 million $3.65 17.16 Lion Group $10.23 million 4.65 -$3.35 million N/A N/A

SEI Investments has higher revenue and earnings than Lion Group.

Profitability

This table compares SEI Investments and Lion Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SEI Investments 28.34% 29.24% 24.38% Lion Group N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

68.5% of SEI Investments shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of Lion Group shares are held by institutional investors. 23.9% of SEI Investments shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Lion Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

SEI Investments has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lion Group has a beta of -0.05, suggesting that its stock price is 105% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for SEI Investments and Lion Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SEI Investments 0 4 1 0 2.20 Lion Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

SEI Investments presently has a consensus target price of $70.75, indicating a potential upside of 12.93%. Given SEI Investments’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe SEI Investments is more favorable than Lion Group.

Summary

SEI Investments beats Lion Group on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SEI Investments Company Profile

SEI Investments Co. engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide. The Investment Advisors segment provides investment management and investment processing platforms to affluent investors through a network of independent registered investment advisors, financial planners and other investment professionals. The Institutional Investors segment provides investment management and administrative outsourcing platforms to retirement plan sponsors, healthcare systems and not-for-profit organizations worldwide. The Investment Managers segment provides investment operations outsourcing platforms to fund companies, banking institutions and both traditional and non-traditional investment managers worldwide. The Investments in New Businesses segment focuses on the provis

Lion Group Company Profile

Lion Group Holding Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates a trading platform in Hong Kong. The company's trading platform offers a range of products and services, including contract for difference trading, insurance brokerage, asset management, and futures and securities brokerage services for investors and institutional clients. It also provides total return swap (TRS) services, which include A-shares and Hong Kong stock basket-linked TRS. Lion Group Holding Ltd. has a strategic partnership with Grandshores Technology Group Limited. The company is headquartered in Kowloon Bay, Hong Kong.

