Seaport Res Ptn Comments on Lazard Ltd’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Lazard in a report issued on Wednesday, January 12th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst J. Mitchell now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $1.07 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. Lazard had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 58.36%. The business had revenue of $702.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

LAZ has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Lazard from $47.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Lazard from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Lazard from $61.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

NYSE LAZ opened at $44.34 on Friday. Lazard has a 52-week low of $38.68 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 0.9% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 320,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Lazard by 2.9% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,462,853 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $66,191,000 after purchasing an additional 41,411 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Lazard by 28.8% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,644,588 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $75,322,000 after purchasing an additional 368,169 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lazard by 0.5% during the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 213,480 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,777,000 after purchasing an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Lazard during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $1,155,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.63%.

Lazard Company Profile

Lazard Ltd. is a financial advisory and asset management firm, which engages in the provision of crafting solutions to the clients, including corporations, governments, institutions, partnerships, and individuals. It operates through the Financial Advisory and Asset Management segments. The Financial Advisory segment offers corporate, partnership, institutional, government, sovereign, and individual clients, an array of financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, and corporate preparedness.

