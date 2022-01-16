Scrypta Price Up 2.5% This Week (LYRA)

Scrypta (CURRENCY:LYRA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 15th. In the last week, Scrypta has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Scrypta coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0086 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges. Scrypta has a total market capitalization of $165,759.97 and approximately $81.00 worth of Scrypta was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001043 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.58 or 0.00038515 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0871 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000219 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000706 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000046 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 84.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000214 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Scrypta Profile

LYRA is a coin. Scrypta’s total supply is 22,057,925 coins and its circulating supply is 19,257,925 coins. The official message board for Scrypta is medium.com/@scryptachain . Scrypta’s official website is scryptachain.org/en/homepage . Scrypta’s official Twitter account is @scryptachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Scrypta Blockchain is a digital infrastructure decentralized and permissionless developed for the creation of complete architectures at the service of unlimited projects and use cases. Scrypta embraces the open-source philosophy: developers can devise autonomously specific applications modeling tools engineered by Scrypta Foundation. “

Buying and Selling Scrypta

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scrypta directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scrypta should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Scrypta using one of the exchanges listed above.

