Scotiabank Trims Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) Target Price to C$7.00

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) had its target price trimmed by Scotiabank from C$8.50 to C$7.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Canfor Pulp Products to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from C$12.00 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$7.50 to C$7.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$11.00 to C$9.50 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Canfor Pulp Products from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

Shares of CFX stock opened at C$6.25 on Wednesday. Canfor Pulp Products has a one year low of C$5.90 and a one year high of C$11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.96, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.36 and a 200 day moving average price of C$6.69. The firm has a market capitalization of C$407.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.77.

Canfor Pulp Products (TSE:CFX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.12 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$298.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Canfor Pulp Products will post 0.5299999 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Canfor Pulp Products

Canfor Pulp Products Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies pulp and paper products in Canada, Europe, Asia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper. It offers solid wood; bleached and unbleached softwood pulp; and bleached, unbleached, and colored kraft papers.

