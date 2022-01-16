Scotiabank Raises Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) Price Target to C$38.00

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$37.00 to C$38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Suncor Energy from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Suncor Energy from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.93.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

NYSE:SU opened at $28.23 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.70. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $16.40 and a 52-week high of $28.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.28 and a 200 day moving average of $22.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $8.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.07 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 6.67%. Equities analysts forecast that Suncor Energy will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Suncor Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 101.55%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.73% of the company’s stock.

Suncor Energy Company Profile

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Article: Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.