Scotiabank Raises Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) Price Target to C$64.00

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) had its price target upped by Scotiabank from C$60.00 to C$64.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CNQ. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$76.00 to C$74.00 in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$58.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Canadian Natural Resources from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the company from $62.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 target price for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $57.59.

Shares of CNQ stock opened at $51.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.17. Canadian Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $22.40 and a fifty-two week high of $52.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.21. Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 21.13%. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources will post 4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were paid a $0.4731 dividend. This is an increase from Canadian Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 89,966,731 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,289,389,000 after purchasing an additional 8,157,761 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 81.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,586,086 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $2,017,847,000 after purchasing an additional 24,956,911 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,765,208 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,297,561,000 after purchasing an additional 559,574 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 22,787,306 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $833,159,000 after purchasing an additional 654,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 18,827,078 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $682,800,000 after purchasing an additional 2,543,428 shares during the last quarter. 68.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading; Midstream & Refining; and Exploration & Production.

