Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) Head-To-Head Comparison

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) and Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) are both mid-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Schrödinger and Arcus Biosciences’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Schrödinger -64.76% -13.24% -10.88% Arcus Biosciences -735.12% -48.12% -32.32%

Schrödinger has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arcus Biosciences has a beta of 0.84, meaning that its stock price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Schrödinger and Arcus Biosciences, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Schrödinger 0 2 4 0 2.67 Arcus Biosciences 0 0 6 0 3.00

Schrödinger presently has a consensus price target of $77.17, suggesting a potential upside of 151.44%. Arcus Biosciences has a consensus price target of $61.88, suggesting a potential upside of 72.79%. Given Schrödinger’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Schrödinger is more favorable than Arcus Biosciences.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.6% of Schrödinger shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.9% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.0% of Schrödinger shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.7% of Arcus Biosciences shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Schrödinger and Arcus Biosciences’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Schrödinger $108.10 million 20.13 -$24.46 million ($1.16) -26.46 Arcus Biosciences $77.52 million 32.45 -$122.86 million ($4.10) -8.73

Schrödinger has higher revenue and earnings than Arcus Biosciences. Schrödinger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Arcus Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Schrödinger beats Arcus Biosciences on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Schrödinger

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries. The Drug Discovery segment focuses on building a portfolio of preclinical and clinical programs, internally and through collaborations. The company serves biopharmaceutical and industrial companies, academic institutions, and government laboratories worldwide. SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc. has strategic collaborations with Thermo Fisher Scientific to extend the use of cryo-EM in connection within silico compound screening to accelerate drug discovery; Bristol Myers Squibb Company to discover, develop, and commercialize therapeutics in multiple disease areas; and NVIDIA designed to harness DGX SuperPODs. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of immunotherapies. It competes in the segments of the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and other related markets that develop immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer. The company was founded by Terry J. Rosen and Juan Carlos Jaen in 2015 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

