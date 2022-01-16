Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $29.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Cowen upgraded shares of Schneider National from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Schneider National has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $27.12.

Shares of SNDR stock opened at $26.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Schneider National has a twelve month low of $20.48 and a twelve month high of $27.50.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 16.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Schneider National will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

In related news, EVP David L. Geyer sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.28, for a total value of $1,036,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP David L. Geyer sold 39,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total transaction of $958,230.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 34.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNDR. Denali Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 410.7% in the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Schneider National by 2,321.1% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,530 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Schneider National by 18.6% in the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after buying an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in Schneider National by 8,681.7% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 5,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 3rd quarter valued at about $180,000. 25.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering and freight payment services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

