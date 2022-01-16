Scala (XLA) Market Cap Reaches $1.29 Million

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 16th. Scala has a market cap of $1.29 million and approximately $5,771.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Scala has traded down 2.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 14,002,198,968 coins and its circulating supply is 10,202,198,968 coins. The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . The official message board for Scala is medium.com/scala-network . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Buying and Selling Scala

