Sawtooth Solutions LLC Raises Position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ROK. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 3rd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ROK. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $310.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $289.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $320.76.

ROK stock opened at $325.05 on Friday. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 12 month low of $237.13 and a 12 month high of $354.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $341.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $319.73. The stock has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.16. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 19.41% and a return on equity of 47.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.73 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 38.65%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total value of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total transaction of $434,359.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. 0.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

