Sawtooth Solutions LLC Increases Stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 75.0% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of United Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Clean Yield Group lifted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. 96.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:UTHR opened at $213.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $200.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $197.13. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $153.92 and a 12 month high of $218.38. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $9.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.68, a P/E/G ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 0.57.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The biotechnology company reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.37 by $0.05. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 27.94% and a return on equity of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $444.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $421.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that United Therapeutics Co. will post 11.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.46, for a total value of $1,154,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,083 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $616,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,126 shares of company stock valued at $12,541,726. Corporate insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. The firm markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma.

