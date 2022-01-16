Sawtooth Solutions LLC Has $264,000 Position in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 16.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,049 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $46,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. boosted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 35.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,796 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Axalta Coating Systems in the third quarter worth $78,000. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXTA opened at $32.74 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.97. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $34.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a PE ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.05. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 30.83% and a net margin of 6.44%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

AXTA has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Axalta Coating Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Mizuho began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Axalta Coating Systems from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In other news, SVP Troy D. Weaver sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.46, for a total transaction of $755,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

