Sawtooth Solutions LLC Buys Shares of 1,122 CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRWD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 223.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,563,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,146,928,000 after acquiring an additional 3,152,219 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,903,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,237,550,000 after acquiring an additional 2,892,008 shares during the period. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 2,947,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,849,000 after acquiring an additional 914,678 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 317.4% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,184,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,092,000 after acquiring an additional 900,598 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 32,464.5% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 802,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,731,000 after acquiring an additional 800,251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

Get CrowdStrike alerts:

CrowdStrike stock opened at $176.70 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $218.47 and a 200-day moving average of $246.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.67 and a 52 week high of $298.48.

CrowdStrike (NASDAQ:CRWD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.07. CrowdStrike had a negative return on equity of 15.93% and a negative net margin of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $380.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 63.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

CRWD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of CrowdStrike from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $339.00 price objective on shares of CrowdStrike in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $310.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $360.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CrowdStrike from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.66.

In other CrowdStrike news, CEO George Kurtz sold 68,840 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.07, for a total value of $14,117,018.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Denis Oleary sold 23,900 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total value of $4,760,641.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,285 shares of company stock worth $34,200,680 over the last three months. 8.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc is a holding company, engaged in the provision of cloud-delivered solutions for next-generation endpoint protection that offers cloud modules on its Falcon platform through a SaaS subscription-based model. It operates through Domestic and International geographical segments.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Receive News & Ratings for CrowdStrike Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CrowdStrike and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.