Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 42.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,799 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,030 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSX. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 3.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 122,400,261 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,310,947,000 after acquiring an additional 4,557,618 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 0.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 110,135,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,709,377,000 after acquiring an additional 305,405 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 19.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 103,305,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,417,338,000 after acquiring an additional 17,054,254 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 84,423,300 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,609,940,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,212,340 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $904,062,000 after acquiring an additional 529,430 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BSX stock opened at $44.86 on Friday. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $35.04 and a 12-month high of $46.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $41.63 and its 200 day moving average is $43.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.89.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 9.45% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BSX shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Boston Scientific from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.72.

In other news, SVP Scott Olson sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.59, for a total transaction of $29,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total transaction of $8,654,858.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 266,117 shares of company stock worth $11,290,831 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

