Sawtooth Solutions LLC Boosts Holdings in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its position in LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 49,534 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,096,000 after purchasing an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 26.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 8,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 20,726 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 321,095 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,031,000 after purchasing an additional 9,034 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 23,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. 69.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $102.81 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $92.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.71. LyondellBasell Industries has a 12 month low of $84.06 and a 12 month high of $118.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.48.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.78 by ($0.53). LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 13.92%. The company had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 earnings per share. LyondellBasell Industries’s revenue was up 87.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 18.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 29th were paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.40%. LyondellBasell Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LYB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $127.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $128.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $116.00 to $101.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.88.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

