Sawtooth Solutions LLC Acquires 543 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in APH. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Amphenol during the second quarter worth approximately $494,085,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,850,704 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,152,758,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549,182 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,310,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,184,233,000 after acquiring an additional 966,115 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 9,250,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $677,417,000 after acquiring an additional 911,753 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,244,923 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,035,000 after acquiring an additional 782,683 shares in the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

APH stock opened at $81.61 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $58.58 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 2.40. The company has a market capitalization of $48.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.64.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.43% and a return on equity of 25.73%. The business’s revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Amphenol’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APH shares. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen lowered shares of Amphenol from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Truist increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.86.

In related news, SVP William J. Doherty sold 165,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.77, for a total transaction of $13,889,066.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 547,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.48, for a total transaction of $44,576,648.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 985,600 shares of company stock valued at $81,038,736 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of electrical, electronic and fiber optic connectors interconnect systems, antennas, sensors and sensor-based products, and coaxial and high-speed specialty cable. It operates through the Interconnect Products and Assemblies; and Cables Products and Solutions segments.

