SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €141.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €141.00 ($160.23) target price by Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 17.03% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on SAP. Nord/LB set a €126.00 ($143.18) price objective on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Warburg Research set a €135.00 ($153.41) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Baader Bank set a €144.00 ($163.64) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €147.00 ($167.05) price target on shares of SAP in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €138.79 ($157.71).

ETR SAP opened at €120.48 ($136.91) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $142.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of €122.99 and a 200-day moving average of €122.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.22. SAP has a 1-year low of €100.46 ($114.16) and a 1-year high of €129.74 ($147.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

