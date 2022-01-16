Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Strong Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $44.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Sanofi’s Dupixent has become the key top-line driver for Sanofi. With outside U.S. revenues accelerating and multiple approvals for new indications expected in the near future, its sales are expected to be higher. Sanofi possesses a leading vaccine operation, which has become the primary top-line driver. Its R&D pipeline is strong. Several data read-outs are expected in 2022. It has also launched several new drugs in the past couple of years and is expanding its pipeline through M&A deals. However, headwinds include weak performance of the Diabetes unit and generic competition for many drugs. COVID-19 has resulted in a slowdown in new patient starts of some drugs. Shares have underperformed the industry in the past one year. Estimates have declined ahead of Q4 earnings. Sanofi has a mixed record of earnings surprise in the recent quarters.”

Get Sanofi alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Sanofi from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $44.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $51.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.23. Sanofi has a 52 week low of $45.17 and a 52 week high of $54.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.11. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.49 billion. Analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SNY. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 76.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 47.1% during the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 65.1% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 19.4% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: Trading based on a resistance level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Sanofi (SNY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.