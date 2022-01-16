Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) Price Target Raised to SEK 290

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) had its target price hoisted by Credit Suisse Group from SEK 275 to SEK 290 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on SDVKY. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from SEK 270 to SEK 285 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sandvik AB (publ) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Sandvik AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $201.33.

Sandvik AB (publ) stock opened at $27.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.69 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.77. Sandvik AB has a twelve month low of $22.64 and a twelve month high of $29.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $34.69 billion, a PE ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29.

Sandvik AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SDVKY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter. Sandvik AB (publ) had a net margin of 14.32% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sandvik AB will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Sandvik AB (publ) in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,428,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,844,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,301,000 after purchasing an additional 59,435 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sandvik AB (publ) by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,911,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,961,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881,019 shares during the period. 0.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sandvik AB engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of tools, equipment, and tooling systems for the mining and construction industries. It operates through the following segments: Sandvik Machining Solutions, Sandvik Mining and Rock Technology, Sandvik Materials Technology, and Other Operations.

