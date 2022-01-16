Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (TSE:SSL) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.02 per share on Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 17th.

SSL opened at C$7.73 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 41.12. The company has a current ratio of 9.69, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Sandstorm Gold has a 1 year low of C$6.86 and a 1 year high of C$11.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$7.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$8.35.

Sandstorm Gold (TSE:SSL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.05 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$34.75 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Andrew Swarthout sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.65, for a total value of C$382,635.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 35,667 shares in the company, valued at C$272,948.85. Also, Director David Awram sold 20,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.50, for a total value of C$153,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 592,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$4,449,421.76. Insiders have sold 93,500 shares of company stock worth $715,269 in the last ninety days.

SSL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$7.00 price target on Sandstorm Gold and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Monday, December 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$15.00 price target on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. National Bankshares lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold from C$10.75 to C$9.50 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sandstorm Gold to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$11.05.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. It focuses on acquiring gold and other metal purchase agreements and royalties from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. The company offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a gold stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

