Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) will report ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Salarius Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.09). Salarius Pharmaceuticals also reported earnings per share of ($0.10) in the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Salarius Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.31) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.32) to ($0.30). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.35) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Salarius Pharmaceuticals.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 27.16% and a negative net margin of 187.50%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SLRX. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 30,613.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 490,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 489,204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 124.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 153,574 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $151,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 8.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,544,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 124,192 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in Salarius Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $114,000. 14.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 308,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 495,292. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.82. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.46 and a 52 week high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

