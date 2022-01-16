Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $132.08.

RYAAY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Monday, October 25th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Shares of Ryanair stock traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $117.86. The stock had a trading volume of 161,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,442. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.81. The firm has a market cap of $26.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.48 and a beta of 1.58. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $94.68 and a 12-month high of $127.25.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 1st. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.64). Ryanair had a negative return on equity of 14.51% and a negative net margin of 25.41%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Ryanair will post -1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RYAAY. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Ryanair by 133.6% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 271 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the second quarter valued at $46,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ryanair in the third quarter valued at $47,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 532.2% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 550 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryanair during the third quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.59% of the company’s stock.

About Ryanair

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It provides various ancillary services and engages in other activities connected with its core air passenger service, including non-flight scheduled services, Internet-related services, and the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Article: How is net asset value different from market price?



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.