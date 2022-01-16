RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “RWE AG is among Europe’s five largest utilities. RWE is active in the generation and transmission as well as the sale and trading of electricity and gas. RWE is also active in the water business in Continental Europe. This integrated business model gives them a good position from which to take advantage of the rising demand for energy. RWE is the biggest power producer in Germany and No. 2 in the UK. RWE continues to expand its position in Central and South-Eastern Europe. Their comprehensive power plant portfolio and investment programme for the modernization and construction of new generation capacity are the basis for growing earnings in the future. RWE’s gas and oil production business is displaying above-average growth. In light of ever-higher global demand, RWE will steadily increase the share of gas it produces in-house. “

Get RWE Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Cheuvreux raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. HSBC raised RWE Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on RWE Aktiengesellschaft from €39.00 ($44.32) to €39.10 ($44.43) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of RWE Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, RWE Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $41.05.

Shares of RWEOY opened at $41.60 on Wednesday. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $45.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $38.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.67 billion for the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 12.87%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that RWE Aktiengesellschaft will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

RWE AG is a holding company, which engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and trading of electricity and gas. It operates through the following segments: Lignite & Nuclear, European Power, Supply & Trading, Operations Acquired from E.ON and innogy. The Lignite & Nuclear segment covers electricity generation in Germany using lignite and nuclear power.

See Also: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RWE Aktiengesellschaft (RWEOY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RWE Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.