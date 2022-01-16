Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 17,069 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lessened its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 24.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 17,069 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.10% of Euronet Worldwide worth $6,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 231,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,457,000 after acquiring an additional 11,474 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 405,070 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,557,000 after acquiring an additional 31,953 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 18,239 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New South Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. New South Capital Management Inc. now owns 364,512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $46,395,000 after acquiring an additional 36,789 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on EEFT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Euronet Worldwide from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Truist reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 22nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.17.

EEFT stock opened at $128.40 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $116.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.18 and a fifty-two week high of $167.71. The company has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.91 and a beta of 1.58.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $816.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.03 million. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 11.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $107.95 per share, with a total value of $107,950.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Euronet Worldwide Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of electronic payment and transaction processing solutions for financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing; Epay; Money Transfer; and Corporate Services, Eliminations, and Other.

