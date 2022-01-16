Russell Investments Group Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 106,469 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HE. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Hawaiian Electric Industries during the third quarter worth $57,000. 52.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $42.08 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.77. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.96 and a 1 year high of $45.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.60 billion, a PE ratio of 19.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $756.90 million for the quarter. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 8.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 22nd. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.60.

In other Hawaiian Electric Industries news, CEO Constance H. Lau sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.53, for a total transaction of $166,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.83% of the company’s stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in power, financial, and renewable and sustainable infrastructure investment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility, Bank, and Other. The Electric Utility segment offers essential electric service in the islands of Oahu, Hawaii, and Maui, Lanai, and Molokai.

