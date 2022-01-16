Russell Investments Group Ltd. Increases Stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:TMX) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 159,658 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Terminix Global worth $6,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TMX. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 29,493 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 65,271 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,114,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Terminix Global by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 10,392 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Terminix Global by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 41,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,998,000 after purchasing an additional 8,960 shares during the period.

NYSE TMX opened at $42.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.30 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $41.50 and its 200 day moving average is $43.82.

Terminix Global (NYSE:TMX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. Terminix Global had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 30.13%. The company had revenue of $530.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $529.73 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Terminix Global Holdings, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TMX shares. William Blair lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Robert W. Baird lowered Terminix Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Terminix Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Terminix Global from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Terminix Global Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of residential and commercial services. It offers residential and commercial termite and pest control, national accounts pest control services, restoration, commercial cleaning, residential cleaning, cabinet and furniture repair, and home inspections.

