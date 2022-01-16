Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $6.33 Million Stake in Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,877,386 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 385,103 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 2.62% of Northern Dynasty Minerals worth $6,325,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Northern Dynasty Minerals in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals by 1,195.9% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 62,308 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 57,500 shares in the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the third quarter worth $111,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals during the second quarter worth $148,000. 13.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NAK opened at $0.33 on Friday. Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. has a 1-year low of $0.32 and a 1-year high of $1.15. The firm has a market cap of $176.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.18 and a beta of 0.65.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAK) (TSE:NDM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The mining company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on NAK. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from $1.20 to $1.10 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble copper-gold-molybdenum project comprising 2,402 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 417 square miles located in southwest Alaska. The company was formerly known as Northern Dynasty Explorations Ltd.

