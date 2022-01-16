Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 376,234 Shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 880.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 418,964 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 376,234 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Hanesbrands worth $7,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HBI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 95.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,275 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 13,807 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 21.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 490,677 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $8,773,000 after acquiring an additional 86,798 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.4% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,539 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 4,367 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 8.7% during the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,130 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Hanesbrands by 25.1% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 314,363 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,869,000 after acquiring an additional 63,019 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

HBI opened at $16.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.66 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.84 and a 1-year high of $22.82. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The textile maker reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a positive return on equity of 99.95%. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.57%. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio is -66.67%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.22.

Hanesbrands Profile

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Featured Story: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.