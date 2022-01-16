Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) Shares Sold by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC reduced its stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 175 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,525,823 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,510,911,000 after acquiring an additional 666,474 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 21,064,741 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,134,039,000 after buying an additional 1,268,398 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,456,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,769,263,000 after buying an additional 933,365 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 14,127,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,408,321,000 after buying an additional 113,154 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 12,179,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,233,774,000 after buying an additional 830,665 shares during the period. 40.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on RY. decreased their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$146.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$149.00 to C$143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$155.00 to C$150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.98.

NYSE RY opened at $117.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $103.48. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of $80.53 and a 12 month high of $117.34. The company has a market capitalization of $167.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $9.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.10 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 27.76%. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th will be given a $0.939 dividend. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.59%.

Royal Bank of Canada engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Commercial Banking, Wealth Management, Insurance, Investor and Treasury Services, Capital Markets, and Corporate Support. The Personal and Commercial Banking segment deals with a broad suite of financial products and services in Canada.

