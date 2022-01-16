Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €72.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €72.00 ($81.82) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €75.00 ($85.23) price objective on BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €65.30 ($74.20) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a €72.00 ($81.82) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €66.00 ($75.00) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €52.60 ($59.77) target price on BNP Paribas in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €65.63 ($74.58).

BNP stock opened at €66.30 ($75.34) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a twelve month low of €57.24 ($65.05) and a twelve month high of €69.17 ($78.60). The business has a 50 day moving average of €59.57 and a 200 day moving average of €55.86.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

