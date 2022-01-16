Router Protocol Price Up 179% Over Last Week (ROUTE)

Router Protocol (CURRENCY:ROUTE) traded 30.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on January 15th. In the last week, Router Protocol has traded 179% higher against the U.S. dollar. Router Protocol has a market cap of $51.18 million and approximately $9.28 million worth of Router Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Router Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.95 or 0.00016123 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002321 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001807 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00064721 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.79 or 0.00076073 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,330.32 or 0.07725457 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $42,874.47 or 0.99457508 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.74 or 0.00068985 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00008295 BTC.

Router Protocol Coin Profile

Router Protocol’s launch date was January 12th, 2021. Router Protocol’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,363,610 coins. Router Protocol’s official Twitter account is @routerprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Router Protocol is a cross-chain liquidity aggregator governance token. Router Protocol is working to integrate multiple blockchains together in the ecosystem to ignite the revolution of cross-chain liquidity. The idea is to allow its community to earn $ROUTE tokens irrespective of which blockchains they use. So far it has integrated three blockchains in the $ROUTE eco-system and each chain will get an equal number of $ROUTE token rewards for staking their LP tokens. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Router Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Router Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Router Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

