Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Stake Cut by Hemenway Trust Co LLC

Hemenway Trust Co LLC cut its position in shares of Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 130,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the quarter. Hemenway Trust Co LLC’s holdings in Roche were worth $5,949,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 5.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,189,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,852,000 after buying an additional 307,919 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Roche by 41.0% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,593,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,674,000 after buying an additional 1,045,078 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 5.8% during the second quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 398,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,797,000 after purchasing an additional 21,735 shares during the period. Finally, Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of Roche by 4.0% during the third quarter. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management now owns 288,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,140,000 after purchasing an additional 11,080 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Get Roche alerts:

RHHBY opened at $50.30 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $50.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.01. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.80 and a twelve month high of $52.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.24.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Roche from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on Roche in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roche from CHF 360 to CHF 390 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Roche in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.47.

Roche Profile

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following divisions: Pharmaceuticals and Diagnostics. The Pharmaceutical division comprises the business segments, such as Roche Pharmaceuticals and Chuga. The Diagnostic division consists of the following four business areas: centralized & point of care solutions, molecular diagnostics, tissue diagnostics & diabetes care.

See Also: NASDAQ Stock Market Explained



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHHBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Roche Holding AG (OTCMKTS:RHHBY).

Receive News & Ratings for Roche Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roche and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.