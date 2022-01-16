Robust Token (RBT) Achieves Market Cap of $774,392.36

Robust Token (CURRENCY:RBT) traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 16th. One Robust Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $22.43 or 0.00052051 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Robust Token has a total market cap of $774,392.36 and $22,598.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Robust Token has traded up 18.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002322 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001806 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.61 or 0.00064085 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.31 or 0.00072669 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,332.53 or 0.07734334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,970.63 or 0.99728922 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00070868 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00008229 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token’s total supply is 92,479 coins and its circulating supply is 34,529 coins. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol . Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to be simple. Otherwise not much information available. “

Buying and Selling Robust Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Robust Token directly using US dollars.

