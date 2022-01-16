River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP Decreases Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP lessened its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 53,815 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 0.8% of River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,751,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Apple during the third quarter worth approximately $77,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Apple by 43.5% during the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in Apple by 18.1% during the second quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,076 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AAPL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $169.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wedbush upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Apple to a “top pick” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $180.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $176.74.

In other news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 18,247 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.35, for a total value of $2,670,448.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 218,081 shares of company stock valued at $32,383,704. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL opened at $173.07 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $167.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.23.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

Apple Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

