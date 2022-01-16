Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) Receives C$77.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$77.33.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on RBA shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to C$80.00 and gave the company a “market perfom” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from C$65.00 to C$72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Barrington Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers stock opened at C$77.67 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$83.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$79.81. The firm has a market capitalization of C$8.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.89. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers has a 1-year low of C$64.17 and a 1-year high of C$94.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.52.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.43 by C$0.12. The business had revenue of C$415.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$410.38 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers will post 2.5199999 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.316 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This is a positive change from Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.74%.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. It sells a range of used and unused commercial assets, including earthmoving equipment, truck tractors and trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

