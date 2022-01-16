RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $295.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at KeyCorp from $404.00 to $295.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the software maker’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 67.03% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of RingCentral from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $390.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $450.00 to $360.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of RingCentral from $400.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.41.

Shares of RNG stock opened at $176.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.12 and a 200-day moving average of $234.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.54. RingCentral has a 12-month low of $165.51 and a 12-month high of $449.00. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.19 and a beta of 0.68.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.95. The company had revenue of $414.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.42 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 17.54% and a negative return on equity of 111.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.24) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that RingCentral will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO John H. Marlow sold 1,500 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total value of $314,745.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 468 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.00, for a total transaction of $140,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,212 shares of company stock worth $12,253,506. 7.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 77.1% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,952 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,154,000 after acquiring an additional 1,721 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 13.1% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 13,972 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 14.0% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 12.4% in the second quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 14,049 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,082,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in shares of RingCentral by 5.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,789 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,135,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones; and allow for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

