RING X PLATFORM (RINGX) Reaches Market Cap of $14.64 Million

RING X PLATFORM (CURRENCY:RINGX) traded up 5.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on January 16th. RING X PLATFORM has a total market cap of $14.64 million and $3.20 million worth of RING X PLATFORM was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RING X PLATFORM has traded 0.7% lower against the dollar. One RING X PLATFORM coin can currently be purchased for $0.0468 or 0.00000109 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005391 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00060289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001085 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002325 BTC.

Fantom (FTM) traded 14.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.27 or 0.00007616 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

RING X PLATFORM Coin Profile

RING X PLATFORM is a coin. It was first traded on April 30th, 2020. RING X PLATFORM’s total supply is 357,117,790 coins and its circulating supply is 313,042,785 coins. The official website for RING X PLATFORM is ringx.io . RING X PLATFORM’s official Twitter account is @PlatformRing . RING X PLATFORM’s official message board is medium.com/@ringplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “RINGX Platform aims to create a block-chain-based mileage integrated ecosystem by integrating various mileage service into block-chain technology and establishing an innovative platform for customers to purchase and consume high qualified content with integrated mileage based on cooperation with various mileage service providers. RINGX token is a utility token issued for the activation of the RINGX Platform. It is a cryptocurrency whose issuance volume is fixed and priced by the market. RINGX Mileage can be purchased with RINGX token in RINGX Platform and RINGX token can be paid as compensation for purchase, evaluation, and sponsorship activities within RINGX Platform. “

Buying and Selling RING X PLATFORM

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RING X PLATFORM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade RING X PLATFORM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy RING X PLATFORM using one of the exchanges listed above.

