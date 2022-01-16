Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 207 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. reduced its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,411 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 207 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $9,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,351,067 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,845,459,000 after acquiring an additional 507,599 shares during the period. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 7,670 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,999 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 10,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Finally, North Star Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 59.5% during the third quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,387 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.54% of the company’s stock.

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 4,324 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.41, for a total value of $1,061,152.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MCD. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Loop Capital began coverage on McDonald’s in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $306.00 price objective for the company. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $268.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $273.48.

MCD opened at $257.71 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.92. The company has a market cap of $192.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.60. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $202.73 and a 12-month high of $271.15.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.04 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 99.00% and a net margin of 32.33%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S.; International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations in the United States. The International Operated Markets segment comprises operations and franchising of restaurant in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

