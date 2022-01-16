Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Sells 11,658 Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) by 86.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,821 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,658 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VDC. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 315.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 4,988 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 2,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,056,000. Finally, Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 5,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF stock opened at $199.76 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average is $187.72. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a 1 year low of $164.57 and a 1 year high of $202.54.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

