Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Reduces Stock Holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. trimmed its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,977 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $6,462,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation during the 2nd quarter valued at about $445,601,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 28,025.0% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 522,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $545,000 after buying an additional 520,144 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,330,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $391,295,000 after buying an additional 207,458 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 395,916 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $117,884,000 after buying an additional 190,635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 169.9% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 289,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,674,000 after buying an additional 181,960 shares in the last quarter. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP John M. Miller sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.39, for a total value of $200,634.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,736 shares of company stock valued at $8,842,299. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ROK opened at $325.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $237.13 and a 1 year high of $354.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $319.73. The company has a market cap of $37.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.05, a PEG ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 47.68% and a net margin of 19.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a $1.12 dividend. This is a boost from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is 38.65%.

ROK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $378.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $296.00 to $326.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Rockwell Automation from $256.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $320.76.

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

