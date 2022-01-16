Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. Has $12.53 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. decreased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,186 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 297 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines makes up about 1.7% of Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $12,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sphinx Trading LP bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the third quarter worth $28,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 10,000.0% during the third quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 202 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in International Business Machines by 61.3% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in International Business Machines during the second quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.31% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on IBM. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

NYSE:IBM opened at $134.21 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The firm has a market cap of $120.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $17.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.81 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 36.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.89%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 124.01%.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

